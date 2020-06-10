Donald Trump links 75-year-old victim of police brutality to conspiracy theory - 'Could be an ANTIFA provocateur'

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protestor who was hospitalised after being shoved by police and falling.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump tweeted without evidence that the confrontation in Buffalo, New York, may have been a “set up” as he once again sided with police officers over protestors and demonstrated anew his willingness to spread and amplify bogus charges cooked up by far-right outlets.

The move comes as Trump, who has labelled himself “your president of law and order,” has taken a tough line against the protestors who have been demonstrating across the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Aides have been urging Trump to strike a more unifying tone, worried that his divisive response to the protests is animating parts of the Democratic base and benefiting his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, months before November's election.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after video captured protester Martin Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed by police. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walk away.

The officers, who could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted, have pleaded not guilty.

The video is one of several that have emerged in recent weeks showing police using seemingly excessive force against protesters as Trump has demanded that governors and mayors across the nation take control of their streets using all means necessary.

He has repeatedly urged local leaders to call up the national guard and threatened to deploy active-duty military to American cities if he deems local efforts insufficient.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump wrote in his tweet. “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

There is no evidence to suggest that anything of the sort took place. Trump was referencing a report on One America News Network, a far-right news channel that he often praises.

Trump's tweet was criticised by both Republicans and Democrats.

“It’s a serious accusation, which should only be made with facts and evidence. And I haven’t seen any yet,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. Asked by reporters if the president should not be making it, Thune said: “Well, I think that’s a given.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who last week said she’s “struggling with” whether to support Trump in November, reacted to the tweet in the Capitol after a reporter handed her a printout.