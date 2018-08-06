 

Donald Trump launches new attacks on investigation into Russian meddling in US election

US ABC
World
Politics

He defended his son following allegations he met with a Russian investigator during the 2016 campaign. Source: US ABC
World
Politics
1 NEWS
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

A group of Kiwis were stuck on the fourth floor of a nightclub in Bali as last night's 6.9 earthquake hit, leading them to fear the worst.

Photographer Peter Graney told the Rotorua Daily Post that he and five other Kiwis were celebrating a birthday when the shaking started.

"At first we were unsure what was going on as the building slowly swayed," he told the Post.

"Then the intensity rapidly increased and we realised we were in a major earthquake situation.

While the quake was centred on the island of Lombok, people in nearby Bali were also strongly affected.

"People started crying around us and running for the exits.

"We quickly decided the exits were narrow and joining the stampede towards the stairs was unwise.

"The extreme shaking went on for about a minute and at that stage it was obvious that being four storeys up with restricted exits was problematic."

They decided that the building seemed to have survived the earthquake well enough, but a strong aftershock a few minutes later made them reconsider that.

"About 15 minutes later a second earthquake hit ... less intense but frightening," Mr Graney said.

Channel Nine’s Renae Henry was in the tourism hub and says people ran on to the streets as the 6.9 quake hit. Source: Breakfast

"We decided to try for the exit .. the staff member near the exit yelled to get out before another panic rush."

They managed to get outside to the street where numerous hotels had evacuated their guests, and they decided to head back to their own.

"The taxi we grabbed wanted double the normal fare which we gladly paid ... when we exited our taxi tourists were walking around in shock - many talking about their hotel having cracks and unsure if they could return to sleep."

Mr Graney said he plans to leave Bali as soon as possible.

People loiter outside a mall in Denpasar, Bali after a 6.9 earthquake in nearby Lombok forced its evacuation.
People loiter outside a mall in Denpasar, Bali after a 6.9 earthquake in nearby Lombok forced its evacuation. Source: Getty
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
1 NEWS
World
Asia

Indonesians will wake up today to a considerable cleanup effort after last night's 6.9 earthquake in Lombok which has also claimed dozens of lives.

The quake took place on the island of Lombok, but images from photo agencies show damage also occurred in nearby Denpasar on the tourist island of Bali.

Mopeds can be seen covered in debris at one of the city's major malls, and another shot shows people huddling outside and being evacuated in a panic during the shaking.

Other images capture treatment centres on Lombok where at least 82 people have died.

