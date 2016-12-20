 

Donald Trump labels the UN a 'club for people to talk and have a good time'

Associated Press

Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, Donald Trump questioned its effectiveness, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

The president-elect wrote on Twitter that the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Saturday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.

Source: 1 NEWS

The decision by the Obama administration to abstain from Saturday's UN vote brushed aside Mr Trump's demands that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel's leadership.

Mr Trump said last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the presidential campaign progressed.

He has spoken disparagingly of Palestinians, saying they have been "taken over" by or are condoning militant groups.

Mr Trump's tweet today about the UN ignores much of the work that goes on in the 193-member global organisation.

This year the UN Security Council has approved over 70 legally binding resolutions, including new sanctions on North Korea and measures tackling conflicts and authorising the UN's far-flung peacekeeping operations around the world.

The General Assembly has also approved dozens of resolutions on issues, like the role of diamonds in fueling conflicts, condemned human rights abuses in Iran and North Korea, and authorised an investigation of alleged war crimes in Syria.

Mr Trump also tweeted today, "The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10 per cent and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!"

Markets are up since Mr Trump won the general election, although not quite by that much. The Standard & Poor's 500 is up about 6 percent since Election Day, while the Dow has risen more than 8 per cent.

