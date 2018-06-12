Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un commit to working 'toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula'

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

The document signed by the leaders at their historic summit today also says they will join efforts "to build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula.

The White House has yet to release the document's text. But it was photographed by the news media during a signing ceremony.

The document lays out four broad commitments. It says the sides "commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity".

And it says they will commit to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The joint declaration also says the US has committed to providing "security guarantees" to the North.

It's unclear exactly what Trump has promised Kim in terms of security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to say whether guarantees might include withdrawing US troops from the Korean Peninsula.

Kim has now left the small Singapore island that was the site of his meeting with Trump.

Kim's convoy left Sentosa Island this afternoon after he signed the document with the American president, who stayed behind at the hotel where the two leaders met.

Trump praised Kim as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit.

Trump was asked by reporters in Singapore during his final appearance with Kim today what surprised him most during their meetings.

Trump said Kim has a "great personality" and is "very smart. Good combination."

Trump also said he learned Kim is "a very talented man" and "loves his country very much".

He wrapped up the summit by saying the two had "a terrific day" and "learned a lot about each other and about our countries".