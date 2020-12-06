TODAY |

Donald Trump kicks off rally by falsely claiming he won Georgia

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump kicked off his rally in Georgia tonight for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue by recycling the falsehood that he won the state.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president used the platform to falsely claim he won the state over Joe Biden. Source: Reuters

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump told the large crowd gathered for the first post-election rally for the president.

In fact, President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by about 12,500 votes out of 5 million cast.

Trump said that he travelled to Georgia to help “ensure” the two Republicans win what are probably the most important Senate runoffs in US history.

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the rally by telling Georgians that it’s more important than ever “that you exercise your rights as a citizen and vote.”

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Black Caps seal massive innings victory over West Indies in first Test
3
Police warn public not to approach wanted man believed to be in Taranaki
4
Body found in search for missing Feilding man
5
Former Labour MP calls for 'inequality emergency' in wake of Government's climate announcement
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Donald Trump labelled a 'criminal, cruel and traitorous' by niece

World can 'begin to dream' of pandemic's end as Covid-19 vaccine trial results roll in - WHO boss

Post-Brexit trade talks pause amid 'significant divergences' between UK, EU

US World War II veteran marks 104th birthday after beating Covid-19