Donald Trump kicks off rally by falsely claiming he won Georgia

President Donald Trump kicked off his rally in Georgia tonight for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue by recycling the falsehood that he won the state.

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump told the large crowd gathered for the first post-election rally for the president.

In fact, President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by about 12,500 votes out of 5 million cast.

Trump said that he travelled to Georgia to help “ensure” the two Republicans win what are probably the most important Senate runoffs in US history.