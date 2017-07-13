 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Who is Donald Trump Jr? An insight into the US President’s eldest son

share

Source:

US ABC

Trump Jr is said to have at times a strained relationship with his father.
Source: US ABC

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:36
1
Mark Owens from NZTA is urging Kiwis to exercise caution on the roads during the extreme weather.

LIVE: Winter storm closes roads across the country, cyclone strength winds cause power outages in Wellington

00:22
2
The iceberg weighs roughly one trillion tonnes and covers an area of around 6000 square kilometres.

Trillion-ton behemoth of an iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

00:35
3
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

00:36
4
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

Winter storm: Cold front leads to flight cancellations and Desert Road closure with more snow forecast

5

Live stream: Breakfast

03:36
Mark Owens from NZTA is urging Kiwis to exercise caution on the roads during the extreme weather.

LIVE: Winter storm closes roads across the country, cyclone strength winds cause power outages in Wellington

The wild weather is set to bring heavy downpours and gale force winds to parts of the country today, with many roads already closed.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ