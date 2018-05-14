 

Donald Trump honours his 'warm, loving, really smart' late mother in Mother's Day video

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is paying tribute to his late mother, Mary MacLeod, in a Mother's Day video posted to his Twitter account.

The US President posted the Mother’s Day video message on Twitter.
Source: Twitter/Donald Trump

Trump says, "So much of what I've done and so much of what I've become is because of my mother. I miss her a lot."

The video doesn't mention first lady Melania Trump, the mother of the couple's 12-year-old son, Barron. The president and first lady held a Mother's Day event at the White House Wednesday recognising military mothers and spouses.

In the video, Trump notes his mother came to the United States from Scotland and was married to his father, the late Fred Trump, for many years.

Trump says his mother was "warm, loving, really smart," adding she "could be tough if she had to be."

