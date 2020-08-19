Donald Trump hits out at Michelle Obama and 'fawning reviews' of her 'divisive' speech

President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.'

"She was over her head and frankly, she should have made the speech live, which she didn't do. She taped it," said Trump overnight during a White House event.

"She gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive."

The former first lady was the headliner at the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era.

Mrs. Obama delivered a passionate condemnation of Trump, declaring him “in over his head” and warning that the nation's mounting crises would only get worse if he's reelected over Joe Biden.

The president has sought to steal focus from the convention, by hosting a political rally in Wisconsin Monday, where Biden’s party had originally planned this week’s convention.

He will be on the road again Tuesday, traveling to the southern border in Arizona and reviewing recent storm damage in Iowa.

Trump also spoke about the Postal Service and voting.

Democrats and some Republicans say actions by the new postmaster general, a Trump ally and a major Republican donor, have endangered millions of Americans who rely on the post office to obtain prescription drugs and other needs, including an expected surge in mail-in voting this fall.

The president also says he is a supporter of 'democracy' when it comes to the political upbheaval in Belarus.

Factory workers in Belarus continued to strike on Tuesday, turning up pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader to step down after winning an election they say was rigged.