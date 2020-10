Donald Trump heading to military hospital following Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump will spend a "few days" at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday (Saturday NZT).

Source: Associated Press

Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said.

The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

US President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19 - White House

Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains "fatigued" and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the US government.