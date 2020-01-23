Donald Trump has beaten his presidential record for tweets sent in a day

President Donald Trump set a presidential record for activity on his favorite social media platform today, tweeting and retweeting at length about the Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats who want to replace him and much, much more.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By 4:25 pm EST (12:25pm NZT), Trump had barreled through his previous record of 123 Twitter postings in a day that he set a little over a month ago, according to Factba.se, a service that compiles and analyzes data on Trump’s presidency.

Trump's previous record for tweets on a single day during his time in the White House was set on December 12 2019, the day the House Judiciary Committee opened its marathon session to approve two articles of impeachment against the president.

Trump set his all-time record for tweets in a day before he became president, with 161 posts in January 2015, according to Factba.se.

Most of his tweeting that day was dedicated to plugging his reality television show.

Trump, who began his day in Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum, started today by hammering out 41 tweets between 12 am and 1 am EST (6 am to 7 am in Davos).

The vast majority of his postings to his more than 71 million followers were retweets of messages, videos and images from Republican lawmakers and other backers haranguing Democrats over the impeachment trial.