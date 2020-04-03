TODAY |

Donald Trump halts funding to WHO over Covid-19 response

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation (WHO) pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president says the world depends on the World Health Organisation to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

Trump claims the organisation failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

But Trump says the US will continue to engage with the organisation in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.


World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
