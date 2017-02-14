 

Donald Trump: 'I had so many women executives it's phenomenal'

US President Donald Trump says he was looking to work with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ease access to capital for female entrepreneurs.

The US president met with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and women in business were on the agenda.
Trump and Trudeau took part in a roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C. about women in the workforce as part of their first official meeting.

Trump stressed the "system is not working so well for entrepreneurs", particularly for women.

Trudeau added that having "women in business is a powerful leverage for success."

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended the meeting and helped recruit participants and set the agenda.

The two countries will announce a joint task force and are expected to discuss issues like child care and maternity leave.

