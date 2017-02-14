 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump: 'I had so many women executives it's phenomenal'

share

Source:

Associated Press

The US president met with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and women in business were on the agenda.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
Fire crews are out in force today as two blazes continue to burn.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of devastating fires on Christchurch's Port Hills


00:25
2
National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault


00:23
3
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

00:25
4
Kings centre DeMarcus Cousins set up a screen to block Buddy Hield before the Pelicans' defender's hand went a bit wayward.

Watch: Crotch shot! NBA star EJECTED, Kings all-star goes nuts after attempt to grab his family jewels

5
A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Kid's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

'Promised Land' is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

Waitrose (file picture).

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ