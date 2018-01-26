Donald Trump gushes during first meeting with Theresa May since Twitter row, saying US, UK 'joined at the hip'

President Donald Trump said the US and UK "are very much joined at the hip" as he sat down with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday (overnight NZT) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We're on the same wavelength in I think every respect," said Trump, trying to dispel the perception that his relationship with May is strained.

It was Trump's first meeting of a trip aimed at touting his economic agenda and luring foreign investment to the US

Trump arrived in Zurich ahead of schedule and immediately boarded a US helicopter for the flight to Davos, where the World Economic Forum is being held.

The approximately 40-minute trip took Trump over a snowy countryside dotted with houses, frosted mountains and a glistening lake.

As Trump got off the helicopter in Davos, he gestured to aides who held him by the arms as he walked across the snowy landing zone to his waiting car.

"We're very happy to be here," Trump said as he arrived. "The United States is doing very well, and will continue to do well and this will be a very exciting two days."

He said he was bringing a message of "peace and prosperity" to the gathering of world leaders, business executives and celebrities.

While the president is expected to declare that the United States is open for business, the protectionist-leaning president's attendance at the annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has raised eyebrows.

His decision to sign new tariffs boosting American manufacturers this week has prompted fresh concerns about his nationalist tendencies.

"I'm going to Davos right now to get people to invest in the United States," Trump said yesterday before the overnight flight to Europe.

"I'm going to say: 'Come into the United States. You have plenty of money.' But I don't think I have to go, because they're coming, they're coming at a very fast clip."

Trump also seemed eager to dispel concerns about his global leadership.

During his meeting with May, Trump said the two leaders have a "really great relationship, although some people don't necessarily believe that."

He said it was a "false rumour" that the relationship was strained and that he wanted to "correct it."

"We are very much joined at the hip when it comes to the military. We have the same ideas, the same ideals, and there's nothing that would happen to you that we won't be there to fight for you," he told May. "You know that."

Trump hosted May at the White House days after he took office. But he recently cancelled a planned trip to London to celebrate the opening off the new US embassy.

And last year, Trump and May traded criticism over his retweets of a far-right group's anti-Muslim videos.

Britain is eager to strike a free trade deal with the US after it leaves the EU in 2019.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said overnight NZT that US is ready to negotiate an "attractive" trade deal with Britain once the country has left the European Union.