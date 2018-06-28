Donald Trump to get key pick after US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

Source:Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring.
That will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.
The 81-year-old Kennedy said today he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court.
A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.
Trump called Kennedy a man "of tremendous vision" and said he hopes the next justice will be "just as outstanding."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news