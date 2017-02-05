 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump fuming after judge blocks his travel ban

share

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Rebecca Wright

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Black Caps defeated Australia by 24 runs in Hamilton to take the three-match series 2-0.

As it happened: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult star as Black Caps reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:28
3
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

00:24
4
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored from a miraculous full-field chip and chase to see Penrith beat the Eels 13-0.

As it happened: Sydney Roosters win 2017 NRL Nines

06:01
5
It came as the NZ First leader and local Ngapuhi iwi member tried to talk to media in the lower marae's grounds.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

06:01
It came as the NZ First leader and local Ngapuhi iwi member tried to talk to media in the lower marae's grounds.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ