Donald Trump feels so good he wants to walk into audience and ‘give you a big fat kiss’

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail, holding his first rally after contracting the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump took the stage in Sanford, Florida and declared he was in good health, saying he felt "powerful" and that he felt well enough - and not contagious - to dive into the crowd "to kiss the guys and the beautiful women."

The president was sidelined from the campaign trail for more than ten days after he tested positive for the virus on October 2. Questions about his health persist but his doctor said

Monday that the president had tested negative twice for the virus and was cleared to travel.

Your playlist will load after this ad