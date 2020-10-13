Donald Trump feels so good he wants to walk into audience and ‘give you a big fat kiss’

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail, holding his first rally after contracting the coronavirus.
Trump took the stage in Sanford, Florida and declared he was in good health, saying he felt "powerful" and that he felt well enough - and not contagious - to dive into the crowd "to kiss the guys and the beautiful women."
The president was sidelined from the campaign trail for more than ten days after he tested positive for the virus on October 2. Questions about his health persist but his doctor said
Monday that the president had tested negative twice for the virus and was cleared to travel.
The rally in Florida, a must-win state for Trump, kicks off an aggressive week of travel for the president, which also includes stops in Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina.