TODAY |

Donald Trump 'fed up', escalates war on Twitter by signing executive order

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order today challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president is taking action after Twitter added fact-checking warnings to his tweets. Source: 1 NEWS

Still, the move appears to be more about politics than substance, as the president aims to rally supporters after he lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.

Trump said the fact checks were “editorial decisions” by Twitter and amounted to political activism. He said it should cost those companies their protection from lawsuits for what is posted on their platforms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president claims Twitter is rigging the presidential election. Source: 1 NEWS

Trump and his allies, who rely heavily on Twitter to verbally flog their foes, have long accused the tech giants in liberal-leaning Silicon Valley of targeting conservatives on social media by fact-checking them or removing their posts.

“We’re fed up with it," Trump said, claiming the order would uphold freedom of speech.

It directs executive branch agencies to ask independent rule-making agencies including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new regulations on the companies — though experts express doubts much can be done without an act of Congress.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack Dorsey says social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in sending out targeted and misleading messages. Source: 1 NEWS

World
North America
Technology
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for second night after black man killed by cop kneeling on his neck
2
Travel between NZ and Australia could start in September
3
Kiwi fishermen stumped by 'taniwha egg' that washed up on Mangawhai beach
4
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
5
Police investigating report of young student's abduction, assault in Auckland suburb
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:45

Doctor and nurse tie the knot at hospital while battling Covid-19 in London

Former America's Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union's racism claims on set unfounded, probe finds

Israel thwarts major cyber attack on its water systems
00:27

NZ Government has 'deep concerns' as Chinese lawmakers approve Hong Kong national security law