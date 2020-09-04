Donald Trump encourages voter fraud by telling some Americans to cast two ballots

US President Donald Trump overnight encouraged those who cast votes by mail to cast two ballots in November's election, one by mail and another in person as a check to see if the mailed vote was counted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Doing so would be electoral fraud.

“So send it in early and then go and vote. And if it's not tabulated, you vote. And the vote is going to count. You can't let them take your vote away. These people are playing dirty politics. Dirty politics,” Trump said in an interview at the Wilmington airport.

Trump won North Carolina by 3.6 per centage points in 2016, but polls are showing an extremely close race taking shape in a state that generates 15 electoral votes for its winner.

Trump went to North Carolina to honour World War II V-J Day.