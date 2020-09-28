TODAY |

Donald Trump dubs report he paid no taxes in 10 of the past 15 years 'fake news'

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump today dismissed a report by the New York Times that claimed he paid no federal taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, calling the story "fake news."

Trump made the comments during a news briefing at the White House today, where he also claimed he had paid his taxes, but gave no specific details.

The story by the New York Times also said that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House.

Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public.

He campaigned for office by presenting himself as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Wednesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden.

Speaking to journalists in the White House, Trump claimed he would release his tax details once they were no longer "under audit" by the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), which he claimed treated him "very badly".

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on the report.

Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate", adding in a statement to the news organisation that the president "has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

The President also commented on fresh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over disputed territory, which re-erupted today killing 23 people.

"We're looking at it very strongly. We have a lot of good relationships in that area. We'll see if we can stop it", he said.

