Donald Trump describes meeting North Korea's meets Kim Jong Un at DMZ as 'wonderful'

"A wonderful meeting" is how President Donald Trump is describing his get-together with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarised Zone between North and South Korea.

As Trump was leaving South Korea and ending his four-day trip to Asia, he tweeted about becoming the first American president to set foot in North Korea.

"Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor!" Trump said in his tweet.

After their meeting Sunday, Trump announced that he and Kim had agreed to resume stalled talks on denuclearisation in the coming weeks.

