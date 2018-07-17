 

Donald Trump defends Russia over claims of meddling during 2016 US election

BBC

The US President failed to back up his intelligence agencies while meeting Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
00:10
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


01:19
A 23-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend is one two other people fighting for their lives in hospital after the shooting at a Melville property.

Waikato police investigate three recent gang-linked homicides

Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

00:32
Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.

Watch: Take a virtual fly through of student's amazing concept for new Christchurch multi-purpose stadium

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

Donald Trump today sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a stunning appearance in Helsinki.

Nelson (file picture).

Man dies following incident at Nelson's Maitai River

Police say initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the water.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Burmese community creating new Muriwai rocks warning signs after pair drown at Auckland beach

A married couple, not wearing life-jackets, died after being swept off rocks while fishing yesterday.

Handcuffs.

Police watchdog says Auckland man was pepper sprayed in the cells unlawfully - 'An excessive use of force'

An intoxicated Auckland man was taken into custody after crashing his car into a home in Otahuhu in June last year.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

The couple's three youngest children - aged 13, 9 and 7 - were reportedly with their parents when the accident occurred.