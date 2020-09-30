Donald Trump declines to condemn supremacist groups during presidential debate

US President Donald Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this year during today's debate, instead branding it solely a "left-wing" problem.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right," Trump said.

He was responding to a question from moderator Chris Wallace, who asked the president if he would condemn white supremacist and militia groups that have showed up at some protests.

Wallace specifically mentioned Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a white teenager was charged with shooting two protesters during demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in August.

Trump has repeatedly blamed "antifa" which stands for anti-fascists, and other groups affiliated with the political left.

READ MORE Trump and Biden trade insults as first US Presidential debate kicks off - 'Keep yapping, man'

"I'm willing to do anything, I want to see peace," Trump said. "What do you want me to call them? Give me a name."

"Proud Boys," Democrat Joe Biden chimed in, referencing a right-wing group that's organised protests in Portland, Oregon, and is designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.