Donald Trump declares emergency in Washington DC for Inauguration Day amid concerns of violence

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the United States' capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the leadup to and during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 21 (NZT).

US President Donald Trump.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The declaration from Trump comes five days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify his defeat to Biden. Five people died.

Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier today, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of “last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly Covid-19 pandemic”.

Trump’s emergency declaration is in effect from today through January 25 NZT.

