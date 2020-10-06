TODAY |

Donald Trump credits antibody drug for quick Covid-19 recovery

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says doctors have told him that he could’ve become very ill with Covid-19 and credits an experimental antibody drug for helping him recover.

President Donald Trump holds his face mask as he stands on a balcony upon returning to the White House. Source: Associated Press

Trump told Rush Limbaugh in his call-in radio show that he was not in “great shape” and “might not have recovered at all”.

But the president says one day later, he was fine. Health experts say there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug was effective.

Trump says he is trying to get federal health officials to quickly approve an emergency use authorisation from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which provides the antibody drug.

He adds it just “wiped out the virus,” which he says has killed five friends.

Health experts say it’s not a cure, but experimental antibody drugs like those are among the most promising therapies being tested.

They aim to help the immune system fight the coronavirus. However, they are still in the testing phase and their safety and effectiveness are not yet known.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
