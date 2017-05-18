 

Donald Trump could be impeached if obstruction of justice proved

It is possible, if proved he tried to influence the probe into Russian links.
Politics

00:49
1
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:29
3
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell dies at 52

00:45
4
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:43
5
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:49
00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

