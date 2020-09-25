Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on whether US election can be 'honest'

US President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt today on whether or not November's election could be "honest."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to reporters as he departed for North Carolina, Trump said again that mail-in ballots are "a scam," and questioned whether an election can be fair if Americans vote that way.

"We want to make sure the election is honest, and I'm not sure that it can be. I don't I don't know that it can be with this whole situation," Trump said.

His comments come a day after he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November 3, citing unjustified concerns over mail-in voting.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The president was also asked to respond to the loud jeers and boos as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier today.

Trump said he could "hardly hear" the crowd's chants.

"We heard a sound, but it wasn't very strong," Trump said.

READ MORE Donald Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses November election

When asked by a reporter if the results were legitimate, only if Trump won,White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he will accept them only if they are "free and fair".