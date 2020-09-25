TODAY |

Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on whether US election can be 'honest'

Source:  Associated Press/1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt today on whether or not November's election could be "honest."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president has again said that mail-in ballots are "a scam". Source: Associated Press

Speaking to reporters as he departed for North Carolina, Trump said again that mail-in ballots are "a scam," and questioned whether an election can be fair if Americans vote that way.

"We want to make sure the election is honest, and I'm not sure that it can be. I don't I don't know that it can be with this whole situation," Trump said.

His comments come a day after he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November 3, citing unjustified concerns over mail-in voting.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It follows the US president's recent refusal to commit to a peaceful inauguration. Source: Breakfast

The president was also asked to respond to the loud jeers and boos as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier today.

Trump said he could "hardly hear" the crowd's chants.

"We heard a sound, but it wasn't very strong," Trump said.

READ MORE
Donald Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses November election

When asked by a reporter if the results were legitimate, only if Trump won,White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he will accept them only if they are "free and fair". 

"He will accept the will of the American people," said McEnany.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl
2
Newest Covid-19 cluster, involving Taupō visit, has potential to be very serious - expert
3
Labour says National has made another error in economic plan
4
Heavy rain, severe gales forecast for weekend's Antarctic blast - 'Public are advised to secure their properties'
5
Auckland hair salon reveals further details about Covid-19 case's visit
MORE FROM
World
MORE

UK may take part in risky Covid-19 vaccine 'challenge studies'
00:42

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at US Supreme Court to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

00:49

Rescuers in Tasmania hold out hope for last 20 survivors of largest ever whale stranding

Activists want Kataza - the banished Cape Town baboon - reunited with his own troop