 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump considering new order on immigration

share

Source:

US ABC

The embattled US President is vowing he'll win the court fight over his travel ban but is not waiting around.
Source: US ABC

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders, Crusaders secure first wins as Blues, Chiefs flop

04:19
2
It follows heartbreak earlier as whales that couldn't be refloated were euthanised.

LIVE: Farewell Spit whale rescuers sent home as tide rises rapidly, stingrays approach shore

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:15
4
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.

Watch: Liam Messam catches Rebels napping to score first ever Brisbane Tens try

01:54
5
Our country boy PM beats world champion David Fagan in Invercargill despite looking a bit rusty at shearing.

Bill English on shearing sheep: 'It's a bit like riding a bike' you hope you don't forget

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ