Donald Trump confirms he's under federal investigation and labels it a 'Witch Hunt'

President Donald Trump confirmed today he is under federal investigation and appeared to single out a senior Justice Department official for criticism, underscoring his growing frustration with the persistent focus on Russia's involvement in the 2016 election and possibly his campaign.

Source: Associated Press

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the president wrote.

The morning missive appeared to refer to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.

Last month, Rosenstein sent a memo to Mr Trump raising concerns over FBI Director James Comey, concerns the White House then cited as a central reason for Mr Comey's firing.

Days after Mr Comey was abruptly ousted, Mr Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Mr Mueller also has expansive powers to investigate any matters that develop from his initial investigation.

It was unclear whether the president's comment confirming he was under investigation was based on direct knowledge or media reports that Mr Mueller is examining whether the president obstructed justice by firing Mr Comey.

Still, the snowballing investigation has deeply angered Mr Trump, who denies he has any nefarious ties to Russia.

He's increasingly focused his anger at both Mr Rosenstein and Mr Mueller, according to advisers and confidants, viewing the two as part of a biased effort to undermine his presidency.

Mr Rosenstein took over the Russia probe soon after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. But Mr Rosenstein, too, may ultimately have to hand off oversight of the probe given his own role in Mr Comey's firing.

Mr Trump's tweets come after the top lawyer for his transition team warned the organisation's officials to preserve all records and other materials related to the Russia probe.

Today's tweets are the latest in a week of angry social media responses by the president after a report by The Washington Post that Mr Mueller was looking into whether Mr Trump obstructed justice.

"Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?" he asked at one point.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," Mr Trump wrote in his first tweet.