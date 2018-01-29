 

Donald Trump concedes he isn't a feminist in first ever international TV interview as President

Associated Press

In his first international TV interview as President, given to journalist Piers Morgan, Trump says he has "tremendous respect" for women but does not consider himself a feminist.

The US President also defended gun rights as he talked on British TV.
Source: US ABC

When asked about his treatment of women, Trump says to consider himself a feminist might be a step too far.

"I think that would be, maybe, going too far," he says.

He says he looks forward to visiting Britain, where he has been invited for a state visit to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, and says he doesn't care that some Britons want him to stay away.

He even joked about his hair: "It's hanging in, barely," he says.

Discussing the upcoming royal wedding that will feature an American bride, he says Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, look like a "lovely couple" and says he doesn't know if he's been invited to their May 19 nuptials.

Told by Morgan that Markle had called him a "divisive misogynist," the president struck a friendly note: "Well, I still hope they're happy," he says.

Trump also says that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favorable to the United States are reached, in part because he likes Macron.

