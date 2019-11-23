TODAY |

Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn't crushed Hong Kong protests

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
North America

President Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn’t taken steps to crush pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Trump says he asked his “friend” Chinese President Xi Jinping not to send in the military.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” in a telephone interview Friday that he told Xi that efforts to quash the protests would complicate negotiations for a U.S.-China trade deal.

China has warned it will retaliate against the U.S. if Trump signs a bill supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Trump didn’t say whether he’d veto the bill but said “we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi.”

Trump says if it weren’t for him “thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong right now and you wouldn’t have any riots.”

President Donald Trump Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history
2
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
3
Utah woman fights charge after kids see her topless at home
4
Police seek information after young woman's body found next to Lake Rotorua
5
Breakfast's Matty McLean roused from sleep-in by colleagues after earning TV honour
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Watch: Children go sledding during rare hailstorm in desert city of Phoenix, Arizona
00:34

Raw video: flames captured shooting out of Boeing 777 engine before emergency landing at LAX

Utah woman fights charge after kids see her topless at home

Kanye West to take Sunday Service to a strip club?