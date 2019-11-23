Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn't crushed Hong Kong protests

President Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn’t taken steps to crush pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Trump says he asked his “friend” Chinese President Xi Jinping not to send in the military.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” in a telephone interview Friday that he told Xi that efforts to quash the protests would complicate negotiations for a U.S.-China trade deal.

China has warned it will retaliate against the U.S. if Trump signs a bill supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Trump didn’t say whether he’d veto the bill but said “we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi.”