Donald Trump claims to be almost 'free' of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Donald Trump is claiming to almost be completely recovered from Covid-19. 

The US President says his main complications from the virus had been feeling weak. Source: FOX NEWS

The US President made the claims while being quizzed by Fox News about his positive recovery, experiences while in hospital care, as well as his current symptoms. 

Dr Marc Siegel, a medical contributor for Fox News, conducted a "medical examination" during the network's current affairs show Carlson Tonight earlier this afternoon.

Second US Presidential debate canned due to Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

"I've been retested and I haven't even found out the numbers of anything yet but I've been retested and I know I'm either the bottom of the scale or free," he said. 

This comes after his doctor gave the green light for Trump to resume public engagements just 11 days after first testing positive.  

Donald Trump told Fox News he’s at the “bottom of the scale” after being retested. Source: FOX NEWS

The US President shot down earlier claims he had been experiencing breathlessness, one of the primary symptoms of the virus, saying "weakness" had been the reason he was admitted into hospital. 

In a phone interview with the same network yesterday, Trump could be heard coughing and appearing to stuggle with catching his breath. 

During the interview, Trump praised the use of experiemental drug Regeneron, which he believes to have been the primary factor behind his apparent quick recovery. 

