Donald Trump will attend banquet with the Queen next month

US President Donald Trump will attend a banquet at Buckingham Palace with the Queen next month, the palace says.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Britain on June 3.  He will become the third US President to be accorded in her honour after George W. Bush in 2003 and Barack Obama in 2011.

He will be greeted on arrival at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla before he attends a private lunch held by the Queen, according to Reuters.

During his three-day visit Mr Trump will also have a private tea with Prince Charles, lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey as well as attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Mr Trump will also hold talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced yesterday she would quit as Prime Minister after failed attempts at Brexit.

Yesterday Mr Trump said he "felt badly" for Ms May and he described her as being a "very strong person" who worked hard.

"It's for the good of the country." he said of her resignation.  Before he added, "I like her very much.  In fact, I'll be seeing her in two weeks," Mr Trump said.

The contest to replace Ms May will begin the week after Mr Trumps visit.

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Source: Getty
