 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate controversial travel ban

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, saying the US will be safer if the policy is put in place.

The US President’s new order bans travel to the US from six mainly Muslim countries.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Justice Department filing to the high court today argued that the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, made several mistakes in ruling against the Trump travel policy.

Immigration officials would have 90 days to decide what changes are necessary before people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may resume applying for visas.

It takes a majority of the court, at least five justices, to put the policy into effect.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals called the national security concerns an after-the-fact justification for a policy that was "rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country."

Donald Trump confirmed the US will walk away from the 2015 Paris agreement to reduce carbon emissions.
Source: US ABC

The appeals court ruled against reinstating the travel policy by a 10-3 vote last week.

The Justice Department is "confident that President Trump's executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism," spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

"The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States."

Sean Spicer had little to say to press when he was asked about the president’s mysterious term "covfefe" used in a tweet yesterday.
Source: Associated Press

The administration also wants to be able to suspend the refugee program for 120 days, a separate aspect of the policy that has been blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii and is now being considered by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump signed his first executive order on travel a week after he took office in January.

It applied to travellers from the six countries as well as Iraq and took effect immediately, causing chaos and panic at airports as the Homeland Security Department scrambled to figure out who the order covered and how it was to be implemented.

A federal judge blocked it eight days later, an order that was upheld by a 9th Circuit panel. Rather than pursue an appeal, the administration said it would revise the policy.

In March, Trump issued a narrower order, but federal courts that have examined it so far have blocked it as well.

Related

Politics

North America

Travel

00:36
US President Donald Trump speaks to press at The Whitehouse.

Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal
01:56
The US president has been urged to say in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

'Please don't change the climate for the worse' - World leaders urge Trump to stay in agreement as US decision looms
00:31
Sean Spicer had little to say to press when he was asked about the president’s mysterious term "covfefe" used in a tweet yesterday.

Listen: Sean Spicer says 'a small group of people know exactly' what Trump was saying in his confusing tweet

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
NSW police are investigating the incident that happened on the M5 at Hammondville yesterday.

Watch: Sydney school bus carrying 20 children pulls in front of truck, forcing it to jack-knife

00:18
2
The highly anticipated sketch is part of a London special of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Ed Sheeran 'the biggest male artist in the world' set to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

00:40
3
Simon McGrath has made a plea via media today for information about his brother.

Brother of missing Christchurch man 'desperate to get him home', disappearance out of character

00:39
4
The Kiwi singer said he wanted to "represent the people of the land, indigenous people around the world".

Stan Walker like you've never seen before in music video for new single New Takeover

01:10
5
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.


02:19
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A weekend for the fire with cool temperatures and rain on the way

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:34
Ainslie said the pressure from the Kiwis forced him to gybe away from the NZ vessel which ultimately cost them the race.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

Even Ben Ainslie admits Team NZ are in a different class.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ