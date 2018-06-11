 

Donald Trump arrives in Singapore ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un

Daniel Faitaua 

Breakfast Newsreader

The US President calls the meeting with North Korea’s leader a “one time shot at peace”.
Source: Breakfast

Daniel Faitaua

The NZ Educational Institute wants to raise the wages of 20,000 early childhood workers to the same level of kindergarten staff.

Early childhood centres too crowded, noisy and cold, researchers warn

It may have been the middle of the Storm’s clash with the Broncos but Melbourne’s captain still had time for a moment with his daughter.

Most watched: Storm captain Cameron Smith enjoys a special moment with his daughter in the middle of NRL game

Ministry slams 'completely inappropriate' deportation of woman who approached NZ police over assault

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

Live stream: Breakfast

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

A photo released by the German government captures the tension between six G-7 leaders and it's seventh member - Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

Winston Peters will fill-in as Prime Minister with Ms Ardern's baby expected on Sunday.

Survivor NZ recap: Tribes united but players divided, as the merge tests loyalties

With huge prize money on the line, the castaways are playing the game harder than ever.


The convoy carrying Kim Jong-Un drove through downtown Singapore today.

Kim Jong Un lands in Singapore ahead of summit with Donald Trump

His every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists up until he shakes hands with Trump.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".


 
