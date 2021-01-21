Donald Trump arrives in Florida as Biden inauguration begins

Soon to be ex-US President Donald Trump arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida today soon after taking off from DC.

His term at an end, Trump said farewell to Washington but also hinted about a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter divisions in the country he led for four years.

Trump departed office as the only president ever impeached twice, and with millions more out of work than when he was sworn in and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.

Under his watch, Republicans lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress.

He will be forever remembered for inciting an insurrection, two weeks before Democrat Joe Biden moved into the White House, at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation.

It was on Trump's on Inauguration Day, January 21, 2017, that he had painted a dire picture of "American carnage."

The first president in modern history to boycott his successor's inauguration, Trump is still stewing about his loss and maintains that the election won by Biden was stolen from him.