Donald Trump angers British officials after saying UK health system is 'going broke'

British officials have reacted angrily today to President Donald Trump's stark criticism of the UK health care system, which he said was breaking down.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he is proud of the National Health Service and rejected Trump's claim that it's collapsing.

The "NHS may have challenges but I'm proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage — where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance," he said.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called Trump's comments "wrong" and said Britons love the NHS.

The latest dispute between Trump and Britain started when Mr Trump criticized Democrats and the British approach to health care in a single tweet.

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he tweeted today.

"Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!"

His comments followed a march in London on Saturday that drew thousands of people demanding more government funding for Britain's NHS, which has been badly overstretched this winter, in part because of a rise in severe flu cases. Emergency rooms have at times been overwhelmed, causing long waits.

The march was organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together group, which today condemned Mr Trump's comments.

"We don't agree with your divisive and incorrect rhetoric. No thanks," the group said in a statement.

It said the marchers wanted to show their support for the principle of universal, comprehensive medical care that is free to the user and paid for through general taxation.

Mr Trump has sought to repeal the health care law of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

