Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un dive into details of nuclear negotiations

Tempering expectations, Trump opened by declaring, "There's no rush. We just want to do the right deal."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offer hopeful words as talks began anew at their second summit about curbing Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons, a problem that has bedeviled generations of leaders.

In a sharp break from his rhetoric a year ago, Trump made clear he was willing to accept a slower timetable for denuclearisation.

The unlikely pair — a 72-year-old billionaire and a 35-year-old reclusive autocrat — displayed a familiarity with one another as they began the day's negotiations.

"The relationship is just very strong and when you have a good relationship a lot of good things happen," said Trump.

He added that, at their opulent dinner the night before, "a lot of great ideas were being thrown about." He offered no specifics.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he wouldn't be holding a second summit with President Donald Trump if he weren't willing to make good on his denuclearisation pledge.

Kim says he believes good results will be produced.



"I believe that starting from yesterday, the whole world is looking at this spot right now," he said, via his translator.

"I'm sure that all of them will be watching the moment that we are sitting together side by side as if they are watching a fantasy movie."

Possible outcomes could include a peace declaration for the Korean War.

Kim hopes this could be of use to eventually push for the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, or sanctions relief that could allow Pyongyang to pursue lucrative economic projects with the South.

Skeptics say such agreements would leave in place a significant portion of North Korea's nuclear-tipped missiles while robbing the United States of its negotiating leverage going forward.

When asked if this summit would create a political declaration to end the Korean War, Trump told reporters "we'll see."

The president's schedule promised a "joint agreement signing ceremony" after the meeting.

However, the effort to achieve a grand foreign policy achievement unfolded against as investigations continue at home.

Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, delivered explosive congressional testimony claiming the president is a "conman" who lied about his business interests with Russia.

The turmoil in Washington has raised concerns that Trump, eager for an agreement, would give Kim too much and get too little in return.

Trump, unable to ignore the drama playing out thousands of miles away, tweeted that Cohen "did bad things unrelated to Trump" and "is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress.

After their first summit, where Trump and Kim signed a joint statement agreeing to work toward a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, the president tweeted "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea" even though the facts did not support that claim.

North Korea has spent decades, at great economic sacrifice, building its nuclear program, and there are doubts that it will give away that program without getting something substantial from the U.S.