Donald Trump and his foundation being sued by New York for 'illegal conduct' including support of his 2016 presidential campaign

US President Donald Trump and his namesake foundation have been sued by the New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood, with the president attacking "the sleazy New York Democrats" in response and vowing not to settle.

Donald Trump and his children, Ivanka Trump (centre) and Donald Trump Jr (left) were named defendants in the petition. Source: Associated Press

Underwood says the non-profit organisation should be dissolved after supporting Trump's 2016 US presidential campaign and more than 10 years of illegal conduct.

She accused the foundation's directors of "extensive unlawful political coordination" with the Trump campaign, and "repeated and wilful self-dealing" to benefit the personal and business interests of the president.

Following the accusations, Trump attacked "the sleazy New York Democrats" on Twitter.

"The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won't settle this case!" he wrote.

Trump's children were also named as defendants in the petition, which was filed in the New York State Supreme Court.