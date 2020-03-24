Domestic violence blamed after Queensland mother stabbed to death in front of children

A woman has been stabbed to death in front of her children in central Queensland in an alleged domestic violence attack described by police as one of the worst they have seen.

Source: istock.com

Her attacker, believed to be her husband, remains in Rockhampton Hospital with self-inflicted wounds.

The 42-year-old woman was found at her Rockhampton home on Tuesday night with "horrific" wounds and could not be saved, police said.

Two of her three children were home at the time of the attack.

"It's a horrific scene for all included, especially those children to see that happen to their mum," Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

"We've been police officers for a number of years and this is one of the worst things we've seen.

"Three children have lost a mother, a father and mother have lost their daughter ... so it's an absolutely tragic event."

Her attacker is in custody in hospital undergoing surgery for non-life- threatening wounds.

Police say they found a "sharp-edged" weapon at the crime scene but are awaiting forensic test results.