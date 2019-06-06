Domestic abuse in lockdown prompts concern over alcohol

Concerns that alcohol deliveries during lockdown are fuelling family harm in Tairāwhiti have been raised with the Government.

File picture. Source: istock.com

By Alice Angeloni, Local Democracy Reporter.

Gisborne leaders are asking whether off-licence alcohol sales and deliveries should be an essential service under high Covid-19 alert levels.

A spokeswoman for East Coast MP Kiri Allan said the Minister had raised the issue with Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

Social support workers kaiārahi in Tairāwhiti say they have witnessed the “strife” caused by having alcohol dropped at the front door over the past two weeks.

Police say Alert Level 4 can add pressure to families, which in turn can prompt people to drink more alcohol and potentially hurt those close to them.

They encourage anyone in immediate danger who cannot call 111 to leave their bubble.

In two weeks under Level 4, family harm responders in Tairāwhiti were called to a higher-than-average number of cases where violence was a factor.

Alcohol was involved in more cases than normal during the second week of lockdown.

Eight-five incidents of family harm in Tairāwhiti were reported to police in the first week of lockdown, and 87 in the second week. The average in the six weeks prior to lockdown was 81.

Athena Emmerson-Kapa, who manages whanau support programmes under Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui-ā-Kiwa, said kaiārahi had noticed booze deliveries, that she called “alcohol fuel”, exacerbating harm in some whānau.

“We’re picking up the families because of disruptions within the whare because they have alcohol delivered to their door. It’s so handy but not helpful,” she said.

“We know from our side of operating around supporting whanau that some get into strife because of this.”

She believed a “loophole” had enabled alcohol stores to deliver under lockdown, and wanted the Government to look into the policy.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the issue of alcohol deliveries and family violence had been raised at the Rau Tipu Rau Ora Regional Leaders Group, which includes the council, iwi chairs, health, emergency and social services.

Stoltz, who co-chairs the forum with Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou chairman Selwyn Parata, said the Ministry of Social Development and Civil Defence and Emergency Management teams in Tairāwhiti had escalated the issue of alcohol deliveries to their national bodies.

While contactless alcohol delivery was permitted during lockdown last year, experts say liquor stores had enhanced their online and delivery abilities since the first national lockdown.

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet said online alcohol delivery was permitted to ensure “consistency” between different businesses offering essential services.

Under Level 4, licensed supermarkets and liquor stores in the four licensing trust areas can also sell alcohol.

Tairāwhiti police area commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said they were tracking family violence case numbers under lockdown.

Any family harm was too much, he said, but police had been trying to understand whether there was evidence of deliveries and off-licence sales contributing to more family harm under lockdown.

He also noted that children were not at school during lockdown and was concerned that it could mean more were being exposed to violence in the home.

Gisborne’s family harm unit Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke is a partnership between police and iwi.

The unit’s co-director, acting Senior Sergeant Dave Crosby, said there were so many variables with family harm that any day could see a spike in case numbers without an apparent reason.

However, analysis of callouts from the Level 4 lockdown period showed more family harm call-outs than normal, and a higher number where violence was a factor.

Crosby said the Tairāwhiti community was fortunate to have police and iwi kaiāwhina assistants working together in the family harm space.

“These kaiawhina are essential workers and are available to provide response in all alert levels.

“I just want to reassure whānau in need that we are here and able to provide support,” he said.

Crosby encouraged anyone who was concerned about a neighbour, friend or a whanau member to contact police.

“If you think something’s not right, it probably isn’t.”

Tim Marshall of Tauawhi Men’s Centre — a provider that offers social and counselling services for men including non-violence programmes — said alcohol delivery just made it more accessible.

That, coupled with factors that arose during lockdown — fear and anxiety around alert levels, the whole family being at home all day and greater living costs — could create and accentuate tension in families.

“All of those things in combination create a situation where it can become a little bit more challenging than it ordinarily would.

“We all know that alcohol doesn’t necessarily cause violence but it definitely creates situations where people are challenged to manage their behaviour safely.

“I think with the alcohol thing, it’s like fuel to the fire.”

Waiting for announcements around alert levels and not knowing how long lockdowns would last could create anxiety, he said.

“For men particularly, anger for them sometimes comes out of anxiety and fear because the model for us men is not to show vulnerability.

“When we go to that, sometimes the way it comes out is anger and frustration.”

Marshall viewed allowing booze shops to operate contactless delivery as essential services as “a bit of a stretch”.

“For me, it’s probably a bit wider than government regulations. It’s around our culture of alcohol use in general.”

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson released a statement Friday reminding New Zealanders that there was support available for anyone feeling unsafe during this lockdown.

“We know that family violence and sexual violence can escalate in times of crisis, including isolation,” she said.

“As the lockdown continues, families and relationships may face additional stresses and fatigue.

“It is important to remember that you do not need to stay in your home or bubble if it is an unsafe environment.”

She encouraged anyone who felt unsafe to reach out to their support network or contact one of the support services listed on the Government’s Covid-19 website.