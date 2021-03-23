TODAY |

Dolphins spotted in canals of locked-down Venice

Source:  1 NEWS

Dolphins have been spotted in the canals of locked-down Venice, with a lack of tourists and boat traffic having reduced pollution in the water.

The pair of dolphins were spotted swimming through one of the Italian city’s main canals. Source: Breakfast

A pair of dolphins were spotted swimming through the Italian city’s main canals, close to St Mark’s Square. 

Viral social media posts during the country’s lockdown last year claimed there was everything from fish, swans and dolphins in the canals due to the lack of boat traffic. These were later debunked

The region remains under strict Covid-19 rules until after Easter, amid fears of a new wave of the virus.

World
UK and Europe
Animals
