TODAY |

Dog to be euthanised after fatally mauling infant in NSW

Source:  1 NEWS

A dog will be put down after it fatally attacked a five-week-old baby boy on NSW's Central Coast on Sunday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The infant’s mother woke to discover her newborn being attacked by the dog. Source: Nine

The tragedy took place in Kariong.

The baby's mother woke to hear the attack, but despite the quick work of police and paramedics, the boy died.

NSW Police's Superintendent Darryl Thompson described the attack as "a matter of tragic proportions".

"It is subject to investigation and we will be making a report to the Coroner," he said.

The American Shaffordshire Terrior has been seized and it's likely it will be euthanised.

"Out of respect for the family, I won't be drawn on specifics (of what occurred), but suffice to say that our investigators from Brisbane Water PD will be making a full disclosure of the circumstances to the Coroner," Superintendent Thompson said.
 

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby fatally hit by train in Melbourne, homicide police investigating
2
Man admits murdering Auckland police officer Matthew Hunt
3
Euro 2020: Prince George's reaction to England goal melts hearts
4
'Serious concerns' for Rolleston woman, 85, missing since Saturday
5
Heartbreak for England after Italy win Euro final in thrilling penalty shootout
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:39

Watch: Richard Branson bear-hugs family after flight to space

Calls for Covid testing refunds for Kiwis in NSW after green flights scrapped

Woman's 'childhood dream' of flying to space a step closer after Branson's flight

Anxious wait for Kiwis stranded in NSW amid Covid outbreak