 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Dog dies on US plane after flight attendant orders it be put in overhead luggage compartment

share

Source:

Associated Press

A dog died on a United Airlines plane after a flight attendant ordered its owner to put the animal in the plane's overhead bin.

United Airlines Boeing 747

United Airlines Boeing 747

Source: istock.com

United said today it took full responsibility for the incident on the Monday night (US time) flight from Houston to New York.

In a statement, United called it "a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin".

The dog was in a small pet carrier designed to fit under an airline seat.

Passengers reported that they heard barking during the flight and didn't know that the dog had died until the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport.

Passenger Maggie Gremminger posted a photo on Twitter of the dog's owner and children after the flight.

"I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken," she wrote.

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the flight attendant told the dog's owner to put the pet carrier in the overhead bin because the bag was partly obstructing the aisle.

It is unclear why the carrier was not placed under a seat, he said.

Hobart said United is investigating the incident and talking to the flight attendant, whom he declined to identify.

He said the airline refunded the tickets purchased for the dog owner and her two children and the fee that they paid to bring a pet on board — typically $200 ($283 NZD).

The cause of the dog's death was not immediately known.

The spokesman said Chicago-based United offered to pay for a necropsy.

Last year, 18 animals died while being transported on United — there were six cases on all other US carriers combined, according to the Department of Transportation.

United has suffered a string of incidents that generated bad publicity in the last two years, including the violent removal of a passenger from a United Express plane to make room for a crew member, and the death of a giant rabbit — its Iowa owners sued the airline, which they said cremated the animal to destroy evidence about the cause of death.

Related

Transport

Animals

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:19
1

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

07:46
2
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:21
3
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

01:38
4
The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

5
The Prime Minister says she'll investigate "because that is not the behaviour that I would expect of any Labour function".

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media as fallout from Labour Party’s February youth camp continues

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:31
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.


07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 