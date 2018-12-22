Dog becomes viral hit after being filmed jumping in excitement at the vets

A dog named End Over End, affectionally called Endo, became oddly excited to see a veterinarian during a recent visit to a clinic in Colorado.
In a video taken by a staff member at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Fort Collins, Endo is seen jumping up and down excitedly as he waits to be seen by a vet.
Endo came to the hospital on December 11 to have debris removed from his ear after playing in some bushes at his home.
The material was removed safely and Endo is back in good health.