Dog becomes viral hit after being filmed jumping in excitement at the vets

A dog named End Over End, affectionally called Endo, became oddly excited to see a veterinarian during a recent visit to a clinic in Colorado.

In a video taken by a staff member at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Fort Collins, Endo is seen jumping up and down excitedly as he waits to be seen by a vet.

Endo came to the hospital on December 11 to have debris removed from his ear after playing in some bushes at his home.