 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Dog attacks suspected as cause of death for 58 penguins in Tasmania

AAP
Topics
World
Animals
Australia

The death of 58 penguins in northern Tasmania is being investigated but autopsies suggest most of the birds were killed by dogs.

Carcasses were collected at Low Head Conservation Area earlier this week after tip-offs from the public, the department said in a statement today.

It is the second likely dog attack at Low Head in months, after a dozen birds were killed in June.

"We would like to remind dog owners of the need to take responsibility for the animals at all times," Parks and Wildlife Service state coordinator compliance officer Michael Spaulding said.

"Dogs have the capacity to do a lot of damage to penguin colonies in a short period of time."

The department calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Owners can face fines if their animal is found to have taken wildlife and dogs can be put down.

A group of penguins stand on the beach on Macquarie Island, Australia.
Source: iStock
Topics
World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:26
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
John Armstrong's opinion: Ross dumping confidential National Party information into public arena is the stuff of nightmares for Bridges
2
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
3
Dragging Jami-Lee Ross' private life into National's spat 'close to a very dangerous line' in NZ politics, says Peter Dunne
4
Toys, a discarded high chair and police evidence tape are part of the trash outside a home on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, where a 20-month-old girl was found dead inside an oven on Monday evening at the residence, in Shaw, Miss. (Shelby Sansone/WHBQ-Fox 13 via AP)
Mississippi grandmother charged with murder after 20-month old granddaughter found dead in oven
5
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Refugees held in Nauru.

Australia's PM signals that he could accept New Zealand's longstanding offer to resettle 150 refugees

00:51
Luke Vincent, 5-years old, from Buninyong Public School couldn’t resist the prince a big bear hug.

The cute moment Aussie boy gives Prince Harry a bear hug and pulls his beard

Reward of $100k offered for information leading to capture of one of Australia's most wanted men
Toys, a discarded high chair and police evidence tape are part of the trash outside a home on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, where a 20-month-old girl was found dead inside an oven on Monday evening at the residence, in Shaw, Miss. (Shelby Sansone/WHBQ-Fox 13 via AP)

Mississippi grandmother charged with murder after 20-month old granddaughter found dead in oven