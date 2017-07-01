'Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?' - Trump slams North Korea missile test

President Donald Trump criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country's latest missile launch today, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that it's "Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer".

And he urged North Korea's biggest ally, China, to "put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

South Korean officials said today that North Korea had launched another ballistic missile toward Japan, part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

The Defence Department said US Pacific Command detected and tracked the launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile from North Korea's Panghyon Airfield.

The missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Shortly before Trump's tweets, the White House said he had been briefed on the South Korean report.

The missile launch comes as the Trump administration has displayed increasing frustration with China's reluctance to put more pressure on North Korea. Last week, the US blacklisted a small Chinese bank over its business ties with North Korea.

The White House said Trump brought up the North Korean missile program during a phone call yesterday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese state media reported that Xi warned Trump that "some negative factors" are hurting US-China relations.