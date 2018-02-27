Does a dip in sales mean we have reached peak smartphone?

Source:
A wave of new smartphones is being released as the industry's biggest annual show gets underway in Barcelona.
But with the growth in sales slowing have we reached peak smartphone?
The BBC reports smartphone sales dipped at the end of last year and the phone companies know they need to give people new reasons to upgrade.
Samsung introduced the latest version, the S9, which includes a slow motion camera, and the ability to create an animated emoji that looks just like you.
Meanwhile Apple is reportedly planning new models, including its largest iPhone and a cheaper alternative with iPhone X features due later this year.
