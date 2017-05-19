Does cheese grow on trees? A third of young British kids think yes ...and there's plenty of other confusion too

Cheese comes from plants, tomatoes grow underground and fish fingers are made of chicken - at least that is according to many British youngsters.

A new poll suggests confusion among children about the origins of their foods, with even some teenagers unsure how some items find their way on to a dinner plate.

Nearly a third of five to seven-year-olds thought that cheese came from a plant, not an animal, while one in four older primary school pupils thought the same.

In addition, just over one in five of the younger kids, and 13 per cent of the older primary group believed that animals provide us with pasta.

There was also uncertainty about other foods, with 22 per cent of five to seven-year-olds saying prawns come from plants and 20 per cent suggesting that chips are made of animals.

Among the eight to 11-year-olds questioned as part of the British Nutrition Foundation poll for its Healthy Eating Week, there was slightly less confusion, although 10 per cent thought that bread came from animals.

While almost three-quarters of five to seven-year-olds and 92 per cent of eight to 11-year-olds knew that fish fingers are usually made from haddock or cod, 18 per cent of the younger pupils thought they were made of chicken, along with 6 per cent of the older group.

