Doctors in UK want Covid-19 'Freedom Day' pushed back

Doctors in the UK have been left "a little surprised" by the government's plans to remove mandatory mask requiremenrs and restrictions on July 19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials have reasoned this is the date by which all adults are expected to have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged this easing comes at an expense, with an expected 50,000 cases per day later this month and more deaths.

Dr Rosie Shire of the UK Doctors Association said she and other doctors had been left "a little surprised" by the announcement, even though they knew it was coming.

She told Breakfast this morning she was "still a little bit concerned about scrapping everything at once".

Read more Boris Johnson confirms England's Covid-19 'Freedom Day'

Shire said the UK was seeing coronavirus cases go up and pointed out a 49 per cent increase in the number of positive infections last week, compared to the week before.

"And yet we’re told in two weeks time we’re going to be able to run around, do what we want, not wear masks, you can hug anyone ... we don't want to end up going backwards, I think."

Although it was "really, really good" that those on the frontline weren't seeing "massive" hospital admissions thanks to the vaccine, she said easing restrictions could have been held off until more people received their second dose.

People wearing face masks in the UK. Source: Associated Press

Shire said only three out of five adults had received both doses, so thought the easing of restrictions could have been delayed for a few weeks to give 18 to 25 year olds a chance to get theirs.

She also thought mask-wearing on public transport and enclosed spaces could stick around to reduce the spread.

The government will also be scrapping rules for schools, which have seen hundreds of thousands of pupils sent home to self-isolate.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said starting July 19, schools will no longer group children in class or year-group "bubbles" which have seen all members of the group sent home if one person tests positive for Covid-19.

Read more NZ won’t follow England’s lead and lift Covid restrictions: Hipkins

With infections climbing in the UK, the system has led to major disruption for schools and families.

On July 1, 471,000 children in England were self-isolating because of potential contact with a virus case at school.

Williamson said in mid-August, close contacts of children who test positive will no longer have to self-isolate.

He said the government plans to lift social distancing rules and other educational restrictions for the start of the new school year in September.

However, "some protective measures — including enhanced hygiene and ventilation — will remain in place".